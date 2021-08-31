Go Green Bangladesh introduces jute straws

Go Green Bangladesh, an environmental conservation group, recently introduced jute straws to help reduce the use of single-use plastic straws.

The jute straws, eco-friendly alternatives to plastic straws, have already hit the local market.

The straws can be used for both cold and hot beverages, reads a press release.

According to the organisation, these jute straws are made of organic materials and are reusable.

Fazlur Rahman Raju, president of Go Green Bangladesh, said, the use of plastic straws has reached an alarming high globally. He said it has been hard to control and cut back the use of plastic straws worldwide, as alternatives are costly for the most part.

"Our jute straws are among the cheapest of alternatives," he added.

The organisation believes the production of jute straws in the country can support hundreds of local jute farmers, and help Bangladesh earn more foreign exchange.