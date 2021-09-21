Globe Group to use bKash Payroll Solution

Corporates

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 01:21 pm

Globe Group started its business in 1986 with pharmaceuticals and currently has 8 subsidiaries with about 7,000 employees. Disbursement of salaries and allowances to employees through bKash Payroll Solution has gained popularity. Currently, around 1000 companies including 800 RMG factories are disbursing salaries and allowances to their employees through bKash.

Globe Group, one of the renowned industrial groups of the country, has decided to use bKash payroll solution to disburse salaries and other allowances to their employees. In the initial stage, employees of its two concerns- Globe Edible Oil and Globe AST Beverage will receive their salaries and allowances directly to their bKash accounts. The employees of other subsidiaries of the group will also be brought under this service in phases, states a press release. 

Globe Group has recently signed an agreement with bKash at its head office in the capital. Md. Harunur Rashid, Chairman and Samir Al Rashid, Group Director of Globe Group; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer and A.T.M Mahbub Alam, Head of Payroll Business of bKash and other senior officials of both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony.

Disbursement of salaries and allowances to employees through bKash Payroll Solution has gained popularity. Currently, around 1000 companies including 800 RMG factories are disbursing salaries and allowances to their employees through bKash.

The payroll agreement with bKash will facilitate uninterrupted salary disbursement service which will reduce cash handling. It will make salary management easier and affordable as well. After receiving salary in bKash account, employees can avail wide range of services like send money, mobile recharge, utility bill payment, payment at the shops and many more. They can also avail Cash Out service from 3 lakh agent points and 1500 booths of 13 banks spread across the country.

