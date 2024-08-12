Global network, global impact: The alumni legacy of Presidency University

Photo: Courtesy

In an era where universities strive to establish their global presence, alumni networks have emerged as a crucial factor in shaping the reputation and influence of educational institutions.

The university's alumni, both local and international, play a pivotal role in defining its global identity, contributing to its reputation, and expanding its influence far beyond the boundaries of Bangladesh.

Alumni as Ambassadors of Excellence

Alumni are often regarded as the most effective ambassadors of an institution. Their achievements across various fields highlight the high-quality education they received and stand as proof of the university's capacity to cultivate talent. The potential impact of these alumni is vast; as they ascend to leadership roles and gain recognition in their respective industries, they enhance the university's visibility and prestige on a global scale.

For instance, Nur Mohammad Siddiqui (Shopnil), currently working as an admin at Centro Tecnico Commerciale, Fincantieri in Marghera, Italy, brings Presidency University's name into the European industrial sector, showcasing the global applicability of the skills and knowledge imparted at the institution. Similarly, Samiul Huq, the Director and Founder of Bithut Limited and trainer at Bdjobs E-learning, emphasizes the university's reach in entrepreneurship and education.

In Asia, Azahar M. Mishkat, a doctoral student in Civil Material Engineering at Tongji University, China, on a fully funded scholarship, represents the academic excellence Presidency University instills in its students, further enhancing its reputation in research and higher education. Md Shahriar Kabir, an Assistant Project Engineer at Osaka Tabata Plastering Company in Japan, and Md Monjur Morshad Hemu, pursuing a Master's in Sports Business Management in Finland, both demonstrate the university's global footprint in diverse fields ranging from engineering to sports management.

In Europe, Kazi Rahim Ullah Rahi, an Area Manager Intern at Amazon.de in Germany, and Afroja Parvin, a Business Analyst at HCLTech in Leipzig, Germany, exemplify the university's influence in the corporate and technology sectors, while Md Faysal Ahmed, a language learner in Paris, France, adds to the cultural exchange and soft power of the university in the heart of Europe.

Across the UK and Australia, Jannatul Ferdoush Eity, working at Starbucks, and Sharmin Mishu, pursuing Hospitality Management in Melbourne, further the global recognition of Presidency University by excelling in the service industry. Md Sharid Hasan, a Guest Experience Executive and Barista Maestro Skilled (Team Leader) at Melia White House, COSTA in London, demonstrates the application of hospitality and management skills learned at the university.

In North America, Mohammad Ashraful Islam Sohan, a System Validation Engineer at Gilead Sciences in Texas, USA, reflects the high standards of Presidency University in the biomedical and technology sectors, showcasing the university's ability to prepare graduates for cutting-edge fields in science and technology.

Strengthening Global Networks

The establishment of alumni chapters in various parts of the world, such as China, Australia, Italy, Japan and France Chapters etc, is a strategic move that strengthens Presidency University's global networks. These chapters serve as hubs for alumni to connect, collaborate, and contribute to their alma mater. They organize events, share job opportunities, and provide mentoring for recent graduates, creating a strong support system that enhances the university's international standing.

Moreover, these alumni networks help establish connections with global industries and academic institutions, opening doors for collaborations, internships, and research opportunities for current students. This not only enhances the university's appeal to prospective students but also reinforces its position as a global player in higher education.

Enhancing Reputation Through Mentorship

The Presidency Global Mentorship Circles is another initiative where alumni play a significant role in shaping the university's reputation. By offering mentorship to current students, alumni share their insights and experiences, helping students navigate their career paths and prepare for the challenges of the global job market. This mentorship not only benefits students but also strengthens the university's brand as an institution that cares deeply about the future of its graduates.

Alumni mentors, such as Mohammad Ashraful Islam Sohan, System Validation Engineer, Gilead Sciences, Texas, USA, Md Abul Hasanath, Research Scholar, IIT, Hyderabad, India and Khalid Hussain, Chief of Business Diversification at BTI bring their industry expertise to the table, enriching the educational experience at Presidency University. Their involvement demonstrates the value that the university places on real-world experience and industry connections, further enhancing its reputation.

Contributing to Institutional Growth and Development

Alumni contributions go beyond mentoring and networking; they also play a vital role in the overall growth and development of the university. Alumni who hold influential positions in various sectors often facilitate partnerships between their organizations and Presidency University. These partnerships can lead to collaborative research projects, internships, and job placements, further boosting the university's profile on the global stage. The potential impact of these efforts is substantial, as they directly contribute to the university's ability to produce graduates who are equipped to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world.

The Global Identity of Presidency University

The global identity of Presidency University is shaped by the collective efforts of its alumni. Their achievements, networks, mentorship, and contributions all serve to elevate the university's reputation. As alumni continue to excel in their respective fields and contribute to the university's growth, Presidency University's influence is bound to expand in the near future.

In conclusion, the role of alumni in shaping Presidency University's global identity cannot be overstated. They are the university's most valuable assets, serving as ambassadors, mentors, and supporters. Through their efforts, Presidency University not only maintains its reputation for excellence but also continues to grow as a globally recognized institution. The university's alumni are not just a reflection of its past but are also the architects of its future, ensuring that Presidency University remains a prominent name in the global academic community. The potential impact of their continued involvement is immense, promising a bright future for both the university and its graduates on the world stage.