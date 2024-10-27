Global Mediklaud to provide cloud-based hospital ERP solution for Apollo Clinic

Corporates

Press Release
27 October, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 03:40 pm

Global Mediklaud (BD) Limited has signed an agreement with Apollo Clinic, Dhanmondi, Dhaka (Licensee JMI Specialized Hospital), to provide a cloud-based Hospital Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

The deal was officially signed during a formal ceremony held on the 27th at the Apollo Clinic Bangladesh in Dhanmondi. 

Shah Hasibur Rahman, Managing Director of Global Mediklaud (BD) Limited, and Dr. Tamjeed Alam, CEO of JMI Specialized Hospital, were the key figures who signed the agreement. They were joined by Mr Jakir Hossain and Mr Mohammad Masud, Directors of Global Mediklaud (BD) Ltd., Dr Saiful Islam, Dr Adnan Ahmed, Directors of JMI Specialized Hospital, and Mr Papul Mia, COO of JMI Specialized Hospital, all of whom played crucial roles in this significant event.  

 Managing Director of Global Mediklaud (BD) Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the potential of the new cloud-based ERP system at JMI Specialized Hospital and Apollo Clinic. He emphasized that this system has The power to significantly enhance operational efficiency, ensure accurate data management, and, most importantly, elevate the quality of healthcare services for patients.

Dr Tamjeed Alam, CEO of JMI Specialized Hospital, echoed this sentiment: "Our partnership with Global Mediklaud (BD) Limited marks a new chapter for both organizations as we strive to deliver world-class healthcare solutions to the people of Bangladesh. By adopting this advanced ERP system, we are poised to set new standards in healthcare excellence." 

