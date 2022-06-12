Global Islami Bank relocates Mohakhali branch

Corporates

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 06:38 pm

Related News

Global Islami Bank relocates Mohakhali branch

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 06:38 pm
Global Islami Bank relocates Mohakhali branch

Global Islami Bank has formally relocated its Mohakhali Branch to Shamsuddin Manson, 73 Mohakhali, Dhaka from the previous location Red Crescent Concord Tower, Mohakhali, Dhaka. 

The relocation took place Sunday (12 June), said a press release. 

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank inaugurated the operation of the branch as Chief Guest. 

Additional Managing Director Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Manager, Mohakhali Branch and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.
 

Global Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When it comes to colour code, Zubaida loves to experiment with the diversity of colour palettes. Photo: Courtesy

Zubaida Faiza Clothing: Where royalty meets contemporary fashion

9h | Mode
Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy

Your guide to choosing the best jewellery for your outfit

8h | Mode
Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

11h | Panorama
With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Canadian student buys jersey commemorating Messi's 500th goal

Canadian student buys jersey commemorating Messi's 500th goal

37m | Videos
How Russia imposing regional rule in Ukraine

How Russia imposing regional rule in Ukraine

1h | Videos
IMED officials earning money through various tricks

IMED officials earning money through various tricks

1h | Videos
Actor Nipun returns to shooting after break

Actor Nipun returns to shooting after break

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended