Global Islami Bank relocates Mohakhali branch

Global Islami Bank has formally relocated its Mohakhali Branch to Shamsuddin Manson, 73 Mohakhali, Dhaka from the previous location Red Crescent Concord Tower, Mohakhali, Dhaka.

The relocation took place Sunday (12 June), said a press release.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank inaugurated the operation of the branch as Chief Guest.

Additional Managing Director Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Manager, Mohakhali Branch and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

