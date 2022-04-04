Global Islami Bank relocates its Motijheel branch

Global Islami Bank on Monday (4 April) has formally relocated its Motijheel branch to Central Insurance Bhaban, 7-8 Motijheel, Dhaka, from Modern Mansion.

Md Golam Sarwar, managing director (CC) of the bank formally inaugurated the activities of the branch at the new location as the chief guest, reads a press release.

It is expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality services to the customers around the country provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.

Divisional heads from head office, Manager of Motijheel branch and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.