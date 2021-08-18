Global Islami Bank opens its two new branches and nine Sub-branches

Global Islami Bank has formally opened its two new branches and nine sub-branches in and outside Dhaka on August 18, 2021.

The branches are located at Mundumala Bazar, Rajshahi and Baraigram, Natore and the nine sub-branches are at Masterpara, Kajla, Mohammadpur of Dhaka, Faillatoli Bazar and Sarkar Hat of Chattogram, Tongi BISIC of Gazipur, Sanarpar of Narayangonj, Balasur Nutunbazar of Munshigonj and Chachuri Bazar of Narail.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the Bank has virtually inaugurated the operation of the branches and sub-branches as Chief Guest.

Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing director, Ataus Samad, deputy managing director, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

