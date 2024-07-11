Global Islami Bank inaugurates Benapole branch

11 July, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 01:44 pm

Global Islami Bank inaugurates Benapole branch

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Global Islami Bank formally opened Benapole branch at Benapole of Jashore on 11 July 2024, , reads a press release.

According to the press release, Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the Bank has inaugurated the operation of the branch as Chief Guest.

Additional Managing Director Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Hon'ble Mayor of Benapole Pouroshava Md. Nasir Uddin, Chairman of Benapole Union Parishad Alhaz Md. Bozlur Rahman, Branch Managers of the bank, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers & will expand its network at home & abroad to provide 'Banking with Faith' to its stakeholders.

 

Global Islami Bank

