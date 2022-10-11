Global Islami Bank inaugurates 5 sub-branches

Global Islami Bank has formally inaugurated its five sub-branches respectively at Komol Munshirhat, Chattogram; Betua Bazar, Chakaria, Cox's Bazar; Mokhara, Natore; and Rampura and Zigatola, Dhaka on Tuesday (11 October).

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank has virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as Chief Guest, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Directors Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad; Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, Divisional Heads from head office, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and clients were also present on the occasion.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network at home and abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.