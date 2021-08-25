Global Islami Bank holds its 8th AGM

The 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Global Islami Bank was held recently at the bank's Head Office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

The meeting was held virtually and participants also attended the meeting in person, said a press release.

Nizam Chowdhury, Chairman, Board of Directors of Global Islami Bank presided over the meeting.

Maimuna Khanam, Vice Chairperson and the Directors- Dr Mohammed Faruque, Engineer Shahidul Alam, Farzana Begum, Subrata Kumar Bhowmick FCA, Mohammad Shahjahan Meah, Mohammed Oheidul Alam, Arif Ahmed, Wahidul Alam Seth, Md Mostan Billah Adil, Bourhanul Hassan Chowdhury, Rokea Yesmin, Hasan Mansur, Dr Md Nurul Akter Chowdhury, Independent Directors Mohammed Kutub Uddowllah, SAM Salimullah and Dr Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat and other distinguished shareholders were present at the AGM among others.