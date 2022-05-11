Global Islami Bank confers ‘GIB Remittance Award’

Global Islami Bank has conferred 'GIB Remittance Award' to promote remittance through banking channel.

In a formal ceremony held at the Head Office of Global Islami Bank Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat handed over crest and certificate to Abu Jahed Imran for sending the highest remittance through banking channel in a year.

Additional Managing Director Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad and Sami Karim and other officials were present during the award giving ceremony.

