Global Islami Bank arranges half yearly managers' virtual conference

Corporates

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 12:27 pm

Global Islami Bank arranges half yearly managers&#039; virtual conference

Global Islami Bank Limited has arranged half yearly managers' conference of 2021 virtually.

The conference was held on Monday, said a press release. 

The main purpose of the conference was to review the current business position of the branches to analyse the potential opportunities for future growth through proper utilization of human resources.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank has inaugurated and presided over the conference. 

Among others Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar & Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, all divisional heads & branch managers of the bank attended the conference

