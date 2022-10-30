Global Finance awards MTB as 'World’s Best Consumer Digital Bank'

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 05:51 pm

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) has recently been awarded the "World's Best Consumer Digital Bank" in Asia-Pacific 2022 by Global Finance, a North America based leading global financial publication. 

MTB was recognised for this prestigious award for the Bank's seamless efforts to enhance its customers' experience with improved efficiency, lower operating costs and enhanced flexibility through the latest technological innovations, said a press release. 

Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer (CBO) accompanied by Khalid Hossin, Head of Digital Banking Division of MTB received the award from Global Finance at a ceremony held at the Ritz-Carlton DIFC in Dubai of UAE. 

MTB shared the prestigious stage with other top-performing peer digital banks in the world, namely DBS, ICBC, Citi, HSBC, Bank of Georgia, First Abu Dhabi bank, Maybank, UOB Digital Bank, Commercial Bank of Qatar.
 

