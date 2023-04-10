Global CEO André Lacroix visits Dhaka for debut book 'Leadership with Soul'

Global CEO André Lacroix visits Dhaka for debut book 'Leadership with Soul'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Global Chief Executive Officer André Lacroix took part in events in Dhaka for his debut book, "Leadership with Soul".

At Dhaka University's Senate Bhaban, students and aspiring leaders participated in a #MeetTheCEO and Q&A session organised by ICE Center in collaboration with the Faculty of Business Studies of the university, said a press release.

During the event, André talked about his own leadership journey, and also met with Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, vice-chancellor of the university, and Md Rashedur Rahman, founding executive director, ICE Center, who moderated the event.

Dean of the University of Dhaka's Faculty of Business Studies Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, PhD (Glasgow), expressed his commendation for the book and leadership model, saying, "Leadership with Soul offers practical guidance and insights for developing a leadership style centred on awareness of self and others, compassion, integrity, authenticity, trust, and transparency. This work is an invaluable addition to Leadership literature."

André also met with senior business leaders from the industry in a roundtable event during his visit, where he discussed how good leaders can make a big difference by delivering sustainable performance for all by putting people at the heart of their strategic thinking and day-to-day operations.  

Describing the events in Dhaka as "energising," André said, "It was incredibly inspiring to meet with so many people who are as passionate as I am about good leadership. From students at the university to senior leaders of some of the country's biggest businesses, I was struck by their warmth, enthusiasm, and the common view we shared that the only way to deliver sustainable growth and value for all stakeholders is by putting people at the heart of an organisation's growth strategy."

In the book, Lacroix reveals his model for business success, built over more than three decades with world-leading organisations such as Ernst & Young, PepsiCo, Burger King, Euro Disney, Inchcape, Reckitt Benckiser, and Intertek. André attributes his success to taking an empathetic, humanist approach to driving sustainable growth and value for all: customers, employees, shareholders, communities, and society as a whole.

With a Gallup survey showing that 80% of the global workforce is disengaged, every day 2.8 billion individuals go to their workplace without passion and excitement about their day ahead, a shocking statistic that shows how people truly feel today at work. André asserts that too many companies are over-managed and under-led, with damaging knock-on effects for employee morale, productivity and performance.

Through a combination of real-life anecdotes and vivid storytelling, André brings his 10 leadership principles to life in an inspiring fashion, providing readers with the tools to think differently about leadership and urging them to trust, empower and galvanise their people, putting them at the heart of their business strategy, which, André argues, is the only way to deliver sustainable growth and value for all stakeholders.

