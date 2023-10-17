Global buyers impressed by Walton's IoT  smart tech products at Canton Fair

The 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged IoT based smart refrigerators, air conditioners of the European ACC and Bangladeshi Walton brand are luring the global buyers at the ongoing 134th Canton Fair, began on October 15 at Guangzhou city in China.

The world's largest trade show 'Canton Fair' has opened up great opportunities for expanding export markets of Walton made products to new countries.

According to Walton Global Business Section's officials, global buyers at the fair are mainly look at whose products are of good quality and at low prices. In this case, Bangladeshi electronics giant Walton is in a good competitive position as its product cost is lower than that of other brands and the products quality is also world-class. Thus, Walton and ACC brand's smart fridge, AC, solar fan, rechargeable fan etc. drawn the global buyers attention at the canton fair.

Abdur Rauf, vice-president of Walton Global Business Section and chief coordinator of Walton Pavilion at Canton Fair, said that lots of foreign buyers, traders and importers who came from different countries at the fair are thronging Walton Pavilion with great curiosity. They were impressed by the 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged IoT based smart electronics products, including world's first AIoT based 9in1 convertible mode French door, 8in1 convertible mode side by side door smart refrigerators, huge energy saving and environment friendly offline voice control AC, VRF AC, fan etc, he added.

Rouf noted that they are getting huge response from the global buyers. Canton fair is paving the way of creating business relationship with global buyers. Walton's products are already being exported to more than 40 countries in Asia, Europe, America, Middle East and Africa. The fair has opened up the opportunities of further expansion of the export markets of Walton products to new countries and also helped implementation of Walton's vision of becoming one of the best global brands in the world by 2030.

Mostafizur Rahman, Walton Refrigerator's Brand Manager, said, "From the beginning day of the Canton Fair, a large number of foreign buyers of America, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Algeria, Greece, Middle East, Poland, Palestine, Iraq, Mexico, Germany, Gabon, Panama, Dominican Republic, Peru, Yemen, Lebanon, Oman, Myanmar, India etc. visited Walton Pavilion. They became surprised knowing that the products of the famous European ACC brand are being manufactured by the Bangladeshi brand Walton. They applauded the distinctive features of the Walton and the ACC brand's like application of world's most advanced technologies, world-class standard, lucrative design and competitive prices."

Walton Global Business Section's official Shahriar said, Walton's IoT based inverter technology's huge energy saver offline voice control smart AC, VRF AC are in the prime attraction of the global buyers and visitors at the fair.

In addition, the refrigerators such as 660 liter capacity convertible mode French door model, 619 liter multi-color side by side door model, 646 liter model with water dispenser feature, 343 liter combi model, 193 and 93 liter single door model refrigerator with ice cream cooler, beverage cooler are also attracting the global buyers. Besides, solar and rechargeable fans are also getting sound response.

The first phase of the 134th Autumn Canton Fair started from October 15 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China and will be continued till October 19. Walton is first and only Bangladeshi electronics company took part in the Canton Fair for the third time. Walton's Mega Pavilion is set up at the Canton Fair's International Pavilion.