Global Brands Pvt Ltd wins Best Regional Distributor Award from Lexar

Global Brands Pvt Ltd has won the Best Regional Distributor Award 2023 in Asia Pacific from Lexar.

Lexar Gala Night 2024 was held on 5 June 2024 in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, reads a press release.

In recognition of Lexar's outstanding achievements in the Bangladesh market, this prestigious award was handed over by Abdul Fattah, chairman of Global Brands Private Limited and Jasim Uddin Khondkar, director, Lexar CEO Ryan and Lexar Asia 1 Division general manager William Lu.

Besides, Lexar area sales manager Abby Hsu, Lexar Bangladesh marketing manager Morgan and Global Brands Pvt Ltd Product Manager of Lexar Brand Mir Hossain Sohag were also present at this grand event.

Lexar's marketing manager Morgan said the importance of global brand behind the special popularity of Lexar in the computer components category in the Bangladesh market in the last 3 years.