Global Brand Pvt. Ltd. introduces 13th Generation laptops and desktops to the market

Press Release
03 July, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 03:53 pm

Dell Bangladesh's official distributor, Global Brand Private Limited, has recently introduced two new models of Vostro series laptops and desktops to the country's market. 

The 14 and 15.6-inch FHD laptops are the Dell Vostro 3430 and Dell Vostro 3530, while the desktops are the Dell Vostro 3020 Tower i3 and i5, reads a press release. 

These 13th-generation Intel laptops and desktops are equipped with Core i3-1305U series processors and 8GB of RAM. The desktops are also available in a Core i5 variant. For storage, there are options of 256GB and 512GB NVMe SSDs. The 14 and 15.6-inch full HD (1920*1080) anti-glare, narrow border display laptops have a refresh rate of 60Hz and a maximum brightness of 250 nits. The desktops come with a 19.5-inch Dell full HD monitor.

These laptops and desktops come with a 3-year brand warranty. The mentioned models are available on Global Brand's official website and all authorized dealer shops.

