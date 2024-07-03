Global Brand Pvt. Ltd. introduces 13th Generation laptops and desktops to the market
Dell Bangladesh's official distributor, Global Brand Private Limited, has recently introduced two new models of Vostro series laptops and desktops to the country's market.
The 14 and 15.6-inch FHD laptops are the Dell Vostro 3430 and Dell Vostro 3530, while the desktops are the Dell Vostro 3020 Tower i3 and i5, reads a press release.
These 13th-generation Intel laptops and desktops are equipped with Core i3-1305U series processors and 8GB of RAM. The desktops are also available in a Core i5 variant. For storage, there are options of 256GB and 512GB NVMe SSDs. The 14 and 15.6-inch full HD (1920*1080) anti-glare, narrow border display laptops have a refresh rate of 60Hz and a maximum brightness of 250 nits. The desktops come with a 19.5-inch Dell full HD monitor.
These laptops and desktops come with a 3-year brand warranty. The mentioned models are available on Global Brand's official website and all authorized dealer shops.