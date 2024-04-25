Glenrich International School to host Discovery Day for prospective parents

Glenrich International School, a premium Cambridge curriculum school under the STS Group, is all set to welcome prospective parents for an immersive get-to-know experience at their campus in Satarkul, Dhaka.

The "Glenrich Discovery Day" event, scheduled on 27 April 2024, at 10am, will provide a glimpse into the dynamic and modern learning environment that Glenrich offers its students to help them secure a commendable foundation for their future.

The parents will have the opportunity to explore the Glenrich campus, meet Principal, Ramesh Mudgal, and discover the well-equipped classrooms, as well as the advanced facilities like robotics and math labs. The objective of the day is to give the parents a firsthand look at the unique and innovative offerings at the 'School of Life', the first of its kind in Bangladesh.

Interested parents can book their place at the event through this link.

Ramesh Mudgal, Principal of Glenrich International School, shared his thoughts regarding the arrangement, saying, "At Glenrich, we believe in promoting an all-encompassing philosophy, where students are encouraged to learn and grow in a warm, nurturing environment. Our focus is on preparing students for the future by providing a holistic education that goes beyond textbooks. We therefore encourage the guardians to register right away, and join us at the Glenrich Discovery for all the details".

As part of their commitment to offering a comprehensive learning experience, Glenrich International School has partnered with esteemed organizations such as Alliance Française de Dhaka for a three-year French language course, STEMROBO for robotics education, Math Buddy for math labs, and the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music for music lessons. To learn more about the exclusive offerings at the School of Life, please visit their official website.