Glenrich International School to host Discovery Day for prospective parents

Corporates

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 01:59 pm

Related News

Glenrich International School to host Discovery Day for prospective parents

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 01:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Glenrich International School, a premium Cambridge curriculum school under the STS Group, is all set to welcome prospective parents for an immersive get-to-know experience at their campus in Satarkul, Dhaka.

The "Glenrich Discovery Day" event, scheduled on 27 April 2024, at 10am, will provide a glimpse into the dynamic and modern learning environment that Glenrich offers its students to help them secure a commendable foundation for their future.

The parents will have the opportunity to explore the Glenrich campus, meet Principal, Ramesh Mudgal, and discover the well-equipped classrooms, as well as the advanced facilities like robotics and math labs. The objective of the day is to give the parents a firsthand look at the unique and innovative offerings at the 'School of Life', the first of its kind in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Interested parents can book their place at the event through this link.

Ramesh Mudgal, Principal of Glenrich International School, shared his thoughts regarding the arrangement, saying, "At Glenrich, we believe in promoting an all-encompassing philosophy, where students are encouraged to learn and grow in a warm, nurturing environment. Our focus is on preparing students for the future by providing a holistic education that goes beyond textbooks. We therefore encourage the guardians to register right away, and join us at the Glenrich Discovery for all the details".

As part of their commitment to offering a comprehensive learning experience, Glenrich International School has partnered with esteemed organizations such as Alliance Française de Dhaka for a three-year French language course, STEMROBO for robotics education, Math Buddy for math labs, and the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music for music lessons. To learn more about the exclusive offerings at the School of Life, please visit their official website.

Glenrich International School

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Blue Mosque in Istanbul has a typical Ottoman layout with a central dome surrounded by four semi-domes over the prayer hall. Photo: Collected

Bosphorus bliss: In the land of the Ottomans

1h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

1d | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

1d | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Will the $61 billion arms turn the tide of the Russia-Ukraine war?

Will the $61 billion arms turn the tide of the Russia-Ukraine war?

29m | Videos
The only lovebird breeding farm in Shariatpur

The only lovebird breeding farm in Shariatpur

1h | Videos
‘Chaotic era’ for Asian currencies: Bank of America

‘Chaotic era’ for Asian currencies: Bank of America

2h | Videos
'Bhaijan' fights for women's education

'Bhaijan' fights for women's education

3h | Videos