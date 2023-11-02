Glenrich International School and Duke of Edinburgh's Award Foundation join hands

Putting a step forward towards advancing youth development within the country, Glenrich International School (GIS) signed an agreement with The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Foundation Bangladesh recently.

The Award Centre Sub-License signing held at the school campus marks a strategic alliance between the signees, further solidifying Glerich's commitment to offering the best to its students, reads a press release.

The partnership brings The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award program to the students of Glenrich with immediate effect.

Jahangir Kabir Rasel, Head of Operations of STS Capital Limited, representing Glenrich International School, and Rizwan Bin Farouq, Honorary Secretary of the Board of Trustees of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Foundation Bangladesh, were present at the signing event, officially formalizing the agreement.

The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award programme is a self-development programme available to youth aged between 14 and 24. The Award was launched in 1956 by His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, and has now spread across 131 countries. Over 10 million young minds worldwide have taken up the award challenge. The Award framework comprises three levels and four sections and is designed to provide a balanced programme of personal development and challenge. Bronze level, designed for 14 year-olds, require an adventurous journey of two days and one night, while the Silver level designed for the ones over 15 years, and comes with an Adventurous Journey of three days and two nights For children over 16 years is the Gold level requiring an Adventurous Journey of four days and three nights. Gold Award participants must also complete a Gold Residential Project for a total period of no less than five days and four nights. Adding to that, the programme includes various sections that encourage overall wellbeing and learning for the children. For instance, The Physical Recreation section of the Award encourages participants to engage in sports and other physical activities for better health and fitness. Physical training includes ball sports, athletics, water sports and more. The Skills section of the Award is dedicated to the development of personal interests, creativity or practical skills, such as music, arts, communication and more. They also encourage children to take up voluntary activities, encouraging them to be proactive in working for the betterment of people. The children also get the opportunity to get out in the world and take up adventurous journeys across forests, mountains, waters and more. As a result, children can benefit from holistic development opportunities across various fields, through hands on practical learning.

This entire programme poses an individual challenge that teaches students to be their own competition instead of adhering to specific standards set by others. Under this setting, young people design their own award programme, set their own goals, and record their own progress. It enables young minds to discover their potential, make an impact on their community, and develop a set of life skills, all while having fun.

Regarding the signing, Ramesh Mudgal, Principal of Glenrich International School, said, "Over the years, we have witnessed a great number of students push their boundaries to reach their full potential with The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award programme. It is an experience that instills self-confidence among the youth while teaching them important life lessons to take them forward in the practical world. Hence, we are delighted to partner with the Duke of Edinburgh's Award Foundation – enabling us to offer the very best to our students."