Gleneagles Global Hospitals of India opens information centre in Jamuna Future Park

Gleneagles Global Hospitals, a leading healthcare provider in Asia, today (17 October 2023), opened its new information center, in association with Medisphere Bangladesh, at the Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including Dr Allok Khullar, CEO Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Chennai, and MS Guru Prasad, chief sales officer, IHH.

The aim of the information center is to assist patients and their families in Bangladesh to get access to the world class healthcare facilities provided by Gleneagles group of Hospitals in Dhaka in terms of: first hand transparent information about their medical condition & treatment options available, get accurate financial estimates about cost of treatment, visa invitation & assistance, second medical opinion from expert doctors in Gleneagles network, video consultation services, end to end assistance for the entire patient journey including pre & post treatment.

"We are excited to open our new information center and to make it easier for people in Dhaka to access the healthcare information they need," said Dr. Khullar. "We are committed to providing our patients with the best possible care and this information center is an important step towards achieving that goal."

The grand opening event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, speeches by dignitaries, and tours of the information center. Guests also enjoyed a variety of activities and refreshments. "We are grateful for the support of the community and the government of Bangladesh," said Prasad. "We look forward to serving the people of Dhaka and providing them with the best possible healthcare."

Gleneagles Global Hospitals is a leading healthcare provider in Asia, with a network of hospitals in India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

The group is known for its high-quality care, state-of-the-art facilities, and team of experienced and skilled doctors.

Gleneagles Global Hospitals offers a wide range of services, including; Cardiology, Cardiothoracic surgery, Oncology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Urology, Gynaecology, Paediatrics & Neonatology.

The group is also a pioneer in multi-organ transplantation, and has performed several successful transplants, including India's first successful split and auxiliary liver transplant, and the first combined heart and kidney transplant.

Gleneagles Global Hospitals is committed to providing its patients with the best possible care. The group has a strong focus on research and innovation, and is constantly working to develop new and better ways to treat its patients.