Glamshow holds entrepreneurs fair 'Business Expo & Eid Haul'

Event management firm Glamshow has hosted an entrepreneurs fair titled "Business Expo & Eid Haul" for the budding small businesses that are gradually building themselves in the industry.

The fair was aimed at providing these entrepreneurs with an opportunity to put forward their ideas, vision, and abilities that would encourage them to do better in future, reads a press release.

The business expo - powered by Daraz and co-supported by Pulse Tech, Meher, Pee Safe Bangladesh, Mehfil Restaurant, SF Trading Corporation, Ego Vision, and Yusera with JCI Dhaka Uptown - had a total of thirty stalls for the display of its products.

Asian Television Chairman and Industrialist Harun-ur-Rashid CIP inaugurated the event and extended his support for Glamshow to carry forward with such international events.

Photo: Courtesy

At the event, a new clothing brand EMPRESS – Be Magnificent by Raisa Naser Khan was launched.

To make the event more interesting, a raffle draw - supported by US-Bangla Airlines, Crimson Cup Bangladesh, Ginza etc - was held where the first prize winner got two tickets to fly from Dhaka to Maladies for a vacation.

Famous celebrities like Ridy Sheikh, Miss World Bangladesh Jessia Islam showed their support for the exhibitions.