GIC and GIC Education honoured with 40 Under 40 Smart Bangladesh ICT Summit and Award

Bangladesh's leading immigration consultancy GIC and its educational arm GIC Education have been honoured at the "40 Under 40 Smart Bangladesh ICT Summit and Award" for contributing to the country's economy by providing innovation and leadership in realising the dream of Smart Bangladesh, said a press release.

The annual event of the "40 Under 40 Smart Bangladesh ICT Summit and Award" was recently organised by Inspiring Bangladesh. Salman Omar, managing director of GIC and GIC Education, is among the recipients of the award.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP, was the chief guest at the event. At that time, he highlighted the technological progress of the country and urged everyone to continue this trend.

He congratulated the event, the organising committee and the award winners for encouraging those who are playing a role in realising the dream of Smart Bangladesh.

GIC is Bangladesh's leading immigration consultancy firm and its educational institution GIC Education has played an important role in the country's economic prosperity.

The institute is directly contributing significantly to the country's economy by providing expert immigration services and best services in the field of higher-education abroad.

GIC and GIC Education have played an instrumental role in providing invaluable opportunities to Bangladeshi citizens, economic progress and global competitiveness.