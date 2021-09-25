Ghuri receives ISO certificate

Ghuri Express Limited, a home delivery platform, is now certified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO 9001:2015).

On Saturday, the representative of ISO handed over the certificate to Ghuri CEO Faijunnur Akon Rasel, reads a press release.

Ghuri has documented and implemented systems in compliance with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems.

This platform received the international recognition for providing a wide range of products and services like- ride sharing, food delivery, ticket service, truck service, news, top- up and shopping service in a single platform while maintaining international quality of the service and products.

In a statement, Faijunnur Akon Rasel said, "We believe this achievement won't be an achievement until we ensure quality services and responsibility to our customers.