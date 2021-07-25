Getwell distributes surgical face mask in Dhaka

Corporates

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 10:14 pm

Getwell distributes surgical face mask in Dhaka

The programme was organised by Dhaka Round Table with the help of Gulshan Traffic Division

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 10:14 pm
Getwell distributes surgical face mask in Dhaka

Gatewell Limited, a sister concern of Pran-RFL Group, has organised awareness campaign to prevent coronavirus and distributed surgical face mask in different parts of Dhaka. 

Getwell branded face masks were distributed among the common people at Mohakhali Bus Stand and Gulshan recently with the help of Gulshan Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police which was organised by Dhaka Round Table. 

Speaking at a function at the Mohakhali Bus Terminal, Ashfaq Ahmed, assistant commissioner of Gulshan Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said, "This type of activities would play a vital role in keeping people away from the deadly coronavirus and raise awareness among the common people."

Rofiqul Islam, brand manager at Getwell, said, "Getwell Limited manufactures a wide range of medical equipment. From the beginning, Getewell is involved with various social and cultural activities.

This campaign is the continuation of it. This type of activities will continue in the future as well."

Traffic Inspector, Asaduzzaman; Dhaka Round Table Chairman, Shakib Mahmud; and high officials of Gulshan Traffic Division were present on the occasion.
 

Economy

Getwell distributes surgical face mask / Gatewell Limited / sister concern of Pran-RFL Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

2h | Videos
TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Glitz

Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds