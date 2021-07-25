Getwell distributes surgical face mask in Dhaka

Gatewell Limited, a sister concern of Pran-RFL Group, has organised awareness campaign to prevent coronavirus and distributed surgical face mask in different parts of Dhaka.

Getwell branded face masks were distributed among the common people at Mohakhali Bus Stand and Gulshan recently with the help of Gulshan Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police which was organised by Dhaka Round Table.

Speaking at a function at the Mohakhali Bus Terminal, Ashfaq Ahmed, assistant commissioner of Gulshan Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said, "This type of activities would play a vital role in keeping people away from the deadly coronavirus and raise awareness among the common people."

Rofiqul Islam, brand manager at Getwell, said, "Getwell Limited manufactures a wide range of medical equipment. From the beginning, Getewell is involved with various social and cultural activities.

This campaign is the continuation of it. This type of activities will continue in the future as well."

Traffic Inspector, Asaduzzaman; Dhaka Round Table Chairman, Shakib Mahmud; and high officials of Gulshan Traffic Division were present on the occasion.

