GETCO Bangladesh donates disinfectant spray machines at schools

GETCO Engineering Limited Bangladesh has taken an initiative to donate disinfectant spray machines at different schools across the country to ensure the health and safety of school-going students.

The distribution programme was launched today by donating spray machines to Wisdom International School in Dhaka, said a press release.

GETCO Engineering Limited Bangladesh CEO Golam Arham Kibria, Human Resource Department Head Moin Uddin Ahmed and Wisdom International School Principal Muhammad Bardul Haque were present at the event.

Golam Arham Kibria said, "We have to prioritise the health and safety of our children and think about their beautiful world in the future."

"GETCO Engineering Limited Bangladesh has taken the initiative to ensure a safer future for children," he added.