Get ready for Green & Pepper's Peri Peri Challenge Finale and Peri Peri  Passport launch celebration on 15 November

Corporates

Press Release
04 November, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 06:24 pm

Get ready for Green & Pepper's Peri Peri Challenge Finale and Peri Peri  Passport launch celebration on 15 November

Press Release
04 November, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 06:24 pm
Get ready for Green &amp; Pepper&#039;s Peri Peri Challenge Finale and Peri Peri  Passport launch celebration on 15 November

The countdown begins for the Peri Peri Challenge Grand Finale at Green & Pepper on  November 15, 2024

With a remarkable 488 participants and 173 winners—each receiving a  year of free meals—the finale promises to be an exhilarating event. The Top 10 challengers,  including one who completed the chicken in just 2 minutes and 46 seconds, will compete for an  incredible grand prize: a round-trip to Cox's Bazar with a hotel stay for two. 

Judging this exciting finale will be: 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shuvasish Bhowmick, Founder of Baap ka beta 

Tanha Islam, Content Creator at Foodieshe 

Breity Sabrin Khan, Co-founder of The Marvel - Be You 

Nanjiba Musa, Content Creator at Didyousayfoood 

Adding to the atmosphere, the event will feature live music and the much-anticipated launch of  the Peri Peri Passport—an exclusive membership that offers perks like priority service, special  discounts, and unique birthday treats. 

Event Highlights 

Date: November 15, 2024 

Venue: Green & Pepper, Gulshan 2 

Attractions: Peri Peri Challenge Grand Finale, live music, and the Peri Peri Passport  launch. 

Green & Pepper invites everyone to join them for a night of thrilling competition and celebration as they crown the champion of the Peri Peri Challenge and unveil exciting new dining experiences.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

20h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

1d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shakib's bowling action under the scanner

Shakib's bowling action under the scanner

40m | Videos
58 more cadet SIs discharged from Sarda police academy over indiscipline

58 more cadet SIs discharged from Sarda police academy over indiscipline

1h | Videos
After the arrest, the police sent Tapas of Gaan Bangla to the court

After the arrest, the police sent Tapas of Gaan Bangla to the court

1h | Videos
S Alam Group faces first auction of mortgaged assets for defaulting Tk1850cr loans

S Alam Group faces first auction of mortgaged assets for defaulting Tk1850cr loans

2h | Videos