Get ready for Green and Pepper's Peri Peri Challenge Finale

The countdown begins for the Peri Peri Challenge Grand Finale at Green & Pepper on November 15, 2024.

With a remarkable 488 participants and 173 winners—each receiving a year of free meals—the finale promises to be an exhilarating event. The Top 10 challengers, including one who completed the chicken in just 2 minutes and 46 seconds, will compete for an incredible grand prize: a round-trip to Cox's Bazar with a hotel stay for two.

Judging this exciting finale will be:

∙ Shuvasish Bhowmick, Founder of Baap ka beta

∙ Tanha Islam, Content Creator at Foodieshe

∙ Breity Sabrin Khan, Co-founder of The Marvel - Be You

∙ Nanjiba Musa, Content Creator at Didyousayfoood

Adding to the atmosphere, the event will feature live music and the much-anticipated launch of the Peri Peri Passport—an exclusive membership that offers perks like priority service, special discounts, and unique birthday treats.

Event Highlights

∙ Date: November 15, 2024

∙ Venue: Green & Pepper, Gulshan 2

∙ Attractions: Peri Peri Challenge Grand Finale, live music, and the Peri Peri Passport launch.

Green & Pepper invites everyone to join them for a night of thrilling competition and celebration as they crown the champion of the Peri Peri Challenge and unveil exciting new dining experiences.