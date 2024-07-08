Get medicinal, stevia plants free on purchase of select Square Toiletries products at Tree Fair

With the slogan "With the environment, beside the environment," Square Toiletries Limited has showcased Senora Bio and Zerocal Stevia, both made from all-natural ingredients, at the National Tree Fair 2024, appealing to nature lovers.

Customers purchasing Senora Bio and Zerocal Stevia at the stall receive gifts of various medicinal and stevia plants, reads a press release.

Square Toiletries Limited has been committed to delivering natural and safe products to the people of the country since its inception. In line with this commitment, the company has launched Senora Bio Sanitary Napkin, which is made from potato starch and biodegrades in just 6 months, blending harmoniously with the environment.

Additionally, Zerocal Stevia, crafted from 100% natural ingredients and stevia leaf extract, has already garnered widespread popularity.

Square Toiletries Limited's stall has become the centre of interest for visitors at the National Tree Fair, which commenced on 5 June.

The company is committed to continuing its efforts for the betterment of nature and people in the future.

