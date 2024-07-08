Get medicinal, stevia plants free on purchase of select Square Toiletries products at Tree Fair

Corporates

Press Release
08 July, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 06:02 pm

Related News

Get medicinal, stevia plants free on purchase of select Square Toiletries products at Tree Fair

Press Release
08 July, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 06:02 pm
Get medicinal, stevia plants free on purchase of select Square Toiletries products at Tree Fair

With the slogan "With the environment, beside the environment," Square Toiletries Limited has showcased Senora Bio and Zerocal Stevia, both made from all-natural ingredients, at the National Tree Fair 2024, appealing to nature lovers.

Customers purchasing Senora Bio and Zerocal Stevia at the stall receive gifts of various medicinal and stevia plants, reads a press release. 

Square Toiletries Limited has been committed to delivering natural and safe products to the people of the country since its inception. In line with this commitment, the company has launched Senora Bio Sanitary Napkin, which is made from potato starch and biodegrades in just 6 months, blending harmoniously with the environment. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Additionally, Zerocal Stevia, crafted from 100% natural ingredients and stevia leaf extract, has already garnered widespread popularity.

Square Toiletries Limited's stall has become the centre of interest for visitors at the National Tree Fair, which commenced on 5 June. 

The company is committed to continuing its efforts for the betterment of nature and people in the future.
 

Square Toiletries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

1h | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

10h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

1h | Videos
What will Narendra Modi discuss with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia?

What will Narendra Modi discuss with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia?

1h | Videos
Boeing will plead guilt to criminal fraud charge

Boeing will plead guilt to criminal fraud charge

2h | Videos
Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

3h | Videos