German company Strauss is in full operation in the KEPZ

08 January, 2023, 04:00 pm
08 January, 2023, 04:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

KEPZ, Korean Export Processing Zone, in Chattogram is showing continuos progress in developing the area by adding more factories, establishing ICT zones, opening design and development centers, inaugurating the country's largest roof-top solar panel electricity generation and inviting foreign companies, said Ambassador Lee Jang-keun during his visit to the KEPZ on 7 January.

The South Korean envoy together with Ambassador Achim Troester of Germany visited the KEPZ on Saturday and looked around the factories and other facilities in the compound including the newly inaugurated Germany company STRAUSS.

The renowned German outdoor and sportswear company, Strauss officially opened its design and development cetner, Struass CI Factory Chattogram inside the KEPZ on 24 October last year. Around 200 people are currently employed in Chattogram from product development to sales and marketing.

KEPZ has successfully installed and is operating the country's largest single roof-top solar power plant with the capacity of 22 MW which not only self suffice the electricity needs of the zone but also is incorporated with the Bangladesh's national electricity grid. Ambassador Lee, together with State Minister for Energy Nasrul Hamid, inaugurated the KEPZ's roof-top solar panel plant on 20 June 2021.

Ambassador Lee also said that the KEPZ's ICT zone is well underway as planned. The ICT zone which started the construction from April last year through a groundbreaking ceremony with presence of the ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak at the last stage of completing two factory buildings.

According to the KEPZ, currently 43 factories are operating employing over 22,000 workers. Other 8 factories andare under construction. KEPZ is the sole private owned EPZ in the country operated by the Korean company, Youngone Corporation which is the first and the largest foreign investor in the RMG sector in Bangladesh.

 

 

 

 

