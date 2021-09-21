German brand PUMA to open flagship store in Dhanmondi

Corporates

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 10:18 pm

Related News

German brand PUMA to open flagship store in Dhanmondi

“We are happy for the launching of the second sales center of PUMA at the best location in Dhanmondi.”, said DBL Group Managing Director MA Jabbar

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 10:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Popular sports brand PUMA is set to launch its second sales centre in the Dhanmondi area of the capital by the end of this month.

"We are happy for the launching of the second sales centre of PUMA at the best location in Dhanmondi.", said DBL Group Managing Director MA Jabbar.

"Through our iconic flagship store we are looking at bringing the best of PUMA experiences and product to our consumers.", he said.DBL Group has brought PUMA to Bangladesh as the franchise partner with a vision to provide Bangladeshi people with the real taste of a proper international sportswear brand.

PUMA made its entry into the Bangladesh market on 7 April 2019 with the launch of the brand's first flagship store in Banani. This store is amongst one of PUMA's biggest stores in South East Asia.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Spread over 2200 square feet, the outlet showcases the widest array of the company's latest performance and sport-style products.

PUMA brand was established in 1948 and currently has business in more than 120 countries and produced employment for 14,300 people across the world. PUMA is becoming the most desirable sports brand in the world.

The brand is focusing on bringing distinctive designs and a global outlook to each product range by blending influences of sport, lifestyle and fashion. This exciting launch will open up further avenues for the brand.

PUMA is looking at exponentially expanding its presence in Bangladesh with more outlets in future to cater to the needs of the fans and people of Bangladesh.

Economy / Top News

German brand PUMA / flagship store in Dhanmondi / Puma / Popular sports brand PUMA

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

1h | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

5h | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

5h | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly