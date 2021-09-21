German brand PUMA to open flagship store in Dhanmondi

Popular sports brand PUMA is set to launch its second sales centre in the Dhanmondi area of the capital by the end of this month.

"We are happy for the launching of the second sales centre of PUMA at the best location in Dhanmondi.", said DBL Group Managing Director MA Jabbar.

"Through our iconic flagship store we are looking at bringing the best of PUMA experiences and product to our consumers.", he said.DBL Group has brought PUMA to Bangladesh as the franchise partner with a vision to provide Bangladeshi people with the real taste of a proper international sportswear brand.

PUMA made its entry into the Bangladesh market on 7 April 2019 with the launch of the brand's first flagship store in Banani. This store is amongst one of PUMA's biggest stores in South East Asia.

Photo: Courtesy

Spread over 2200 square feet, the outlet showcases the widest array of the company's latest performance and sport-style products.

PUMA brand was established in 1948 and currently has business in more than 120 countries and produced employment for 14,300 people across the world. PUMA is becoming the most desirable sports brand in the world.

The brand is focusing on bringing distinctive designs and a global outlook to each product range by blending influences of sport, lifestyle and fashion. This exciting launch will open up further avenues for the brand.

PUMA is looking at exponentially expanding its presence in Bangladesh with more outlets in future to cater to the needs of the fans and people of Bangladesh.