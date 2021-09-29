George HW Bush Points of Light Awards recognises Shanjidul Alam

29 September, 2021, 07:30 pm
George HW Bush Points of Light Awards recognises Shanjidul Alam

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shanjidul Alam Seban Shaan, a 27-year-old youth from Chittagong city in Bangladesh, has been recognised by the United Nations agencies, partnered up with INGOs to equip up Rohingya refugees with green skills that enables them to make solar products and lit up their lives.

Shanjidul Alam Seban Shaan founded EcoVation Bangladesh (formerly Liter of Light Bangladesh) to innovate solutions that can change peoples' lives got recognized  Shanjidul has captured imaginations around the country with his grassroots social enterprise EcoVation, which promotes simple DIY technology to help people living in rural areas with limited or no access to electricity create affordable and sustainable solar light.

EcoVation Bangladesh is a research and innovation-based social enterprise researching to innovate DIY solutions to some vital problems in our society.

The Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll was created to celebrate acts of service, kindness, and civic engagement by individuals who create change in communities around the world. It recognizes the people who take action, in both large and small ways, to improve the lives of others.

EcoVation Bangladesh is a research and innovation-based social enterprise researching to innovate DIY solutions to some vital problems in our society.

EcoVation Bangladesh designed solar products out of eco-friendly cheap easily available materials. Like water bottle lamps, solar bamboo bottle lamps, solar bottle streetlights, all are made out of the plastic bottles, bamboo, solar panel, battery and LED.

Their volunteers make them and distribute them free of cost to electricity-deprived areas such as coastal areas, islands, hill tract areas, and slum and refugee camps. They train underprivileged youth on making those so that they can turn into solar-engineer. Which brings a huge workforce in renewable energy.

 

GEORGE HW BUSH Points of Light Awards

