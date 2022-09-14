Geocycle and Sylhet City Corporation join hands for sustainable municipal solid waste management

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 04:23 pm

Geocycle and Sylhet City Corporation join hands for sustainable municipal solid waste management

Geocycle and Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for sustainable municipal waste management in the Sylhet municipality area.

Under this MoU, Geocycle will dispose of the solid waste of the city corporation on trial basis. Both the parties will enter into a long term agreement upon successful completion of the trial, reads a press release. 

Sylhet City Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury and Asif Bhuiyan, chief corporate affairs officer & HR director of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL), signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Kaushik Mukherjee, head of Geocycle; Bidhayak Roy Chowdhury, chief executive officer (additional secretary) and Nur Azizur Rahman, chief engineer of SCC, were present along with other high officials from both the organisations during the signing ceremony held in a Sylhet hotel. 

Asif Bhuiyan, chief corporate affairs officer & HR director of LHBL said, "Geocycle the waste management wing of LHBL is the only sustainable waste management facility in Bangladesh that is approved by Department of Environment. Its main purpose is to rethink waste challenges and provide innovative ways to manage it. 

"We are the only building materials solution company with a dedicated business to manage waste sustainably and improve circularity within our value chain. Geocycle maintains a network of more than 50 operations globally, making it one of the world's leading providers of waste management services."

Kaushik Mukherjee, head of Geocycle Bangladesh, shared a brief presentation on the waste management procedures and how Geocycle is using LHBL's Kiln to dispose of various type hazardous and non-hazardous waste in an environment-friendly manner. 

He said, "We are delighted to sign the MoU with Sylhet City Corporation and looking forward to supporting them in addressing the much-discussed waste management issue. We apply the proven technology of 'co-processing' and utilise existing facilities in cement industry to resolve waste challenges sustainably. Geocycle is committed to creating a zero waste future by rethinking waste challenges and providing innovative solutions. " 

Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury SCC said, "We are delighted to sign the MoU for sustainable waste management with Geocycle. Our aim is to ensure a cleaner city for the residents and we believe this initiative shall play a vital role in achieving our aim. During the trial period, Geocycle will train our people and manage the solid waste. We are looking forward to an extended service from Geocycle after the trial period."

Geocycle is a leading provider of industrial, agricultural and municipal waste management services worldwide. It contributes towards a regenerative, circular economy that closes resource cycles. Geocycle globally manages more than 10 million tons of waste annually, thus making a tangible contribution to bringing society a step closer to a zero-waste future.

