Genofax organises criss-cross of scientists, researchers, clinicians, and industry partners

Under the title "The microbiome; A new direction in the world of human health and disease", a scientific seminar was arranged by Genofax, a leading biotechnology and healthcare company, on May 3, 2024. The seminar was held at the Grand Platinum Hotel of the capital's Banani.

Geneticists, doctors, scientists, researchers, academics, students, social leaders, industry stakeholders criss-crossed the role of the gut microbiome in interpreting overall wellness and shaping the digital frontier of modern life science.

Dr Abed Chaudhury, chief scientist and co-founder of Genofax presented the keynote paper. The paper delved into the emerging era of microbiome and its deep link to all metabolic and functional lifelines.

The event also featured a panel discussion with esteemed professionals including Prof. Salimur Rahman, Specialist, Hepato Gastroenterology; Prof Ferdousi Begum Flora, Specialist, Gastroenterology & Gynaecology; Dr Mustak Ibne Ayub, Professor, Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology; and Dr Md Shakhinur Islam Mondol, Professor, Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.

Prof Salimur Rahman discussed the Role of Microbiome in GIT Health and Diseases, highlighting the impact of human migration from their cultural roots and how it is affecting our wellness and health. Professor Ferdousi Begum Flora discussed the role of microbiome in conditions like polycystic ovarian syndrome, cancer, pregnancy, and menopause and their connection to the microbiome.

Prof. Mustak Ibne Ayub genetic Engineering and Biotechnology shared the findings of study on Bangladeshi cases showing gut health's association with colorectal cancer.

Prof. Md Shakhinur Islam Mondal Genetic Eng and Biotechnology shared the newest world of bacteriophage as a new promising alternative to antibiotics.

An hour of discussion intriguing, crosscutting all areas of health care; R&D, clinical practices, stakeholders' alignment, protecting our knowledge equity in global platforms and others. Eminent Scientist, Ekushye Padak awarded ICDDRB Ferdousi Quadri, Founder Chair BIDA Ahmed Ali, Technopreneur and Wellness enthusiast Manzur Mahbub, Healthcare Leader Dr Jaglul Majumdar, Entrepreneur Academician Arc. Zahid, Vice Principal IU Dr Habib Sadat Chaudhury opinion leaders from diverse sectors participated in the discussions.

The event concluded with final words from Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director, Genofax Bangladesh and Momtaz Faruki Chowdhury, Business Development Head, Genofax Bangladesh.

Genofax, founded in 2023, is a pioneering life sciences startup that has introduced AI-enabled Health-Metric Determination (AIen-MD) technology.

This innovative platform detects human gut microbiomes to predict early signs of conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and inflammatory bowel disease and others.

Founded by visionary Bangladeshi IT Technopreneur Eng Zahangir Alam and Genetic Scientist Dr Abed Chaudhury, Genofax is committed to revolutionise healthcare through state-of-the-art biotechnology and bioinformatics.