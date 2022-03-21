Genex wins“BASIS Luna Shamsuddoha Award” for women employment

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 08:13 pm

Genex Infosys, a BPM and IT Services company has been awarded the 'BASIS Luna Shamsuddoha Award 2022' under the category of "Highest Women Employment in BPO Industry".

The award was launched to honor and recognize women entrepreneurs and professionals in the workplace and their contribution to society. BASIS launched the award to commemorate the invaluable contribution of Ms. Luna Shamsuddoha to the ICT industry.

The award was received by. Prince Mojumder, Co-Founder &; CEO and. Nusrat Chowdhury, Vice President and Head of People & Culture of Genex Infosys limited.

"Genex has always believed in workplace diversity and ensures equal opportunity for women, our culture has been built in such a way that women feel safe, respected and empowered in Genex environment",said Prince Mojumder.

The event , which was held at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on 20th March, 2022 was attended by many distinguished guests including speaker of the national parliament Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury.

