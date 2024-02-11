Genex Infosys, RSGT Bangladesh join forces to accelerate Patenga Container Terminal's Digital Transformation

11 February, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 07:56 pm

The partnership marks a vital step towards Bangladesh's digital transformation, particularly in advancing digital capabilities within the port infrastructure and operations.

Photo: Courtesy
Genex Infosys Limited, a leading IT solutions provider in Bangladesh, establishes a significant Turnkey Based IT Systems & Solutions project partnership with RSGT Bangladesh Limited. The signing ceremony of the agreement took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Chattogram Bay View.

The partnership marks a vital step towards Bangladesh's digital transformation, particularly in advancing digital capabilities within the port infrastructure and operations.

During the agreement signing ceremony, high-ranking officials from both parties were joined by other stakeholders and industry experts. Their collective presence underscored the significance of the occasion.

Shahjalal Uddin, CEO and MD (Acting) of Genex Infosys Limited, expressed, "We eagerly anticipate leveraging our technological excellence to assist RSGT Bangladesh Ltd. in digitalizing the operations of Patenga container terminal. It's an honor and an opportunity for us to contribute to the expanding international trade of our country, aligning with the government's vision of a Smart Bangladesh in the near future."

Abu Taiyab, COO of Genex Infosys Limited, said, "For us, this turnkey project is more than just ticking off a box; it's both a challenge and an opportunity, and we're grateful to contribute. Currently in the mix, integrating 18-20 diverse tech components to build a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure for RSGT Bangladesh. With our extensive expertise and experience, we're poised to skillfully navigate the challenges to craft something truly exceptional that meets and exceeds global standards."

Mr. Sidney Nederlof, ICT Director, RSGT, remarked, "We are delighted to partner with Genex Infosys in building a sustainable and digital IT infrastructure for the Patenga Container Terminal. Recognized as a prominent industry leader, Genex holds a track record of delivering top-notch global IT solutions and is well-prepared for the upcoming task at hand. Together, as we navigate the challenges, we believe our collaboration will only strengthen, fostering enduring long-term partnership."

