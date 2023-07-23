Genex Infosys receives Highest Employment Award-2023

Genex Infosys receives Highest Employment Award-2023

Genex Infosys Ltd, a leading BPM services provider as well as the first public listed company in the country's ITES sector, has been awarded the "Highest Employment Award- 2023" at the BPO Summit Bangladesh 2023.

Bangladesh Association of Contact Center and Outsourcing (BACCO) organised the event while parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury handed over the awards to the recipients, reads a press release.

Distinguished guests, including State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, BTRC Chairman (Senior Secretary) Shyam Sunder Sikder, ICT Division Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin, and ICT Department Director General Md Mostafa Kamal were present during the ceremony.

On behalf of Genex Infosys Ltd, Vaibhav Kapoor, Chief Service Officer, and Mohammad Mostofa Jaman, Head of Partnership and PR, Genex Infosys Ltd received the award.

"We are immensely proud to receive the Highest Employment Award, which acknowledges our commitment to nurturing a skilled and diverse workforce. At Genex, we firmly believe that our people are our greatest asset, and this award reinforces our resolve to continue creating a workplace that encourages growth, learning, and excellence" said Vaibhav Kapoor, Chief Service Officer of Genex Infosys Ltd.

Genex Infosys Limited is a public listed company headquartered in Dhaka, Bangladesh & is the industry leader in customer experience management providing 360ᵒ ICT Solutions and Services.

 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

