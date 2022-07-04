General Pharmaceuticals, MetLife Bangladesh sign Group Life Insurance and Hospitalisation agreement 

General Pharmaceuticals Ltd has signed Group Life and Hospitalisation coverage agreement with MetLife Bangladesh to provide employees with comprehensive life insurance benefits. 

The agreement signing ceremony was held on Monday (4 July) at the Corporate Headquarter of GPL, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of General Pharmaceuticals Rafidul Haq and CEO of MetLife Bangladesh Ala Ahmad signed the agreement on behalf of the two organisations. 

Deputy Managing Director Sakibul Haq was also present at the signing ceremony.

Executive Director and CFO Alauddin, GM and Head of Human Resources SM Rezaul Ahsan, GM and Head of Marketing and Sales Imran Hassan of General Pharmaceuticals and Chief Corporate Business Officer, Nafis Akhter Ahmed of MetLife Bangladesh along with other high officials from both organisations were present at the ceremony.

