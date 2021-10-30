General Pharmaceuticals launches General Agro-Care Limited

General Pharmaceuticals Limited (GPL), a leading pharmaceuticals company in Bangladesh, has officially launched General Agro-Care Limited (GACL), a wholly-owned subsidiary aimed at ensuring quality products for the betterment of the livestock sector of Bangladesh.

The launching ceremony of General Agro-Care Ltd was held on Thursday at the Head Offices of General Pharmaceuticals Ltd in Dhaka, reads a press release.

In attendance were the Managing Director Dr Momenul Haq, Directors Dr Sarah Momen, Sakibul Haq, Rafidul Haq and Zariful Haq.

Also the Company Secretary and Executive Director Md Alauddin, and other key officials of both GPL as well as GACL were present on the occasion.

The ceremony was kicked off with speeches by the top management of the new company and the Board, and concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and photo session.

"We have over 37 years of experience in producing medicines of exceptional quality, earning the goodwill and trust of doctors, and we are confident that we can do the same in the animal health sector." said Managing Director Dr Momenul Haq.

Director Rafidul Haq added "Animal healthcare is a rapidly growing segment and General Agro-Care represents a diversification of our portfolio while leveraging our expertise and experience in human healthcare sector."

General Group is an established player in the healthcare sector with over 37 years of experience in human healthcare. The Group's concerns include General Pharmaceuticals Ltd. as well as General API Ltd., with General Agro-Care Ltd. as the latest addition to the family.