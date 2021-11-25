General Pharma annual sales & marketing conference held

Annual Sales & Marketing Conference 2021 of General Pharmaceuticals Limited was held at Motel Laboni Ground in Cox's Bazar on Thursday, 25 November.

The event kicked off with the speech of director Rafidul Haq, read a press release.

In his speech, Rafidul Haq shared his thoughts about Bangladesh pharma Market.

The director also spoke about the accountability that the sales and marketing team have towards the stakeholders, and assured of all possible help needed to achieve the sales objective 2022.

Managing Director Momenul Haq instructed the sales and marketing team to become skilled, adaptable and disciplined to fulfil the company objective of 2022.

In between, the company secretary & executive director Alauddin, shared directives and guidelines with managers of the strategic marketing department and national sales manager.

Directors Sarah Momen, Sakibul Haq and Zariful Haq attended the conference.

In the end, the group logo of the newly formed GENERAL GROUP was unveiled.

2000 employees of General Pharmaceuticals attended this event and sought to fulfil the company objective through "We are one team with one goal" principle.