General Pharma annual sales & marketing conference held

Corporates

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 06:24 pm

Related News

General Pharma annual sales & marketing conference held

2000 employees of General Pharmaceuticals attended this event and sought to fulfil the company objective through "We are one team with one goal" principle

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 06:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Annual Sales & Marketing Conference 2021 of General Pharmaceuticals Limited was held at Motel Laboni Ground in Cox's Bazar on Thursday, 25 November. 

The event kicked off with the speech of director Rafidul Haq, read a press release. 

In his speech, Rafidul Haq shared his thoughts about Bangladesh pharma Market. 

The director also spoke about the accountability that the sales and marketing team have towards the stakeholders, and assured of all possible help needed to achieve the sales objective 2022. 

Managing Director Momenul Haq instructed the sales and marketing team to become skilled, adaptable and disciplined to fulfil the company objective of 2022. 

In between, the company secretary & executive director Alauddin, shared directives and guidelines with managers of the strategic marketing department and national sales manager.

Directors Sarah Momen, Sakibul Haq and Zariful Haq attended the conference.

In the end, the group logo of the newly formed GENERAL GROUP was unveiled.

2000 employees of General Pharmaceuticals attended this event and sought to fulfil the company objective through "We are one team with one goal" principle. 

General Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

48m | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

53m | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?