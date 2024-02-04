General meeting of Bangladesh Motorcycle Assemblers and Manufacturers Association held

A general meeting of the Bangladesh Motorcycle Assemblers and Manufacturers Association (BMAMA) was held at the Uttara Center today (4 February).

Matiur Rahman, president of BMAMA, and the chairman and Managing Director of Uttara Motors Limited presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The agenda items for the conference centered on the continued perilous state of the motorcycle industry in the face of the dollar crunch, persistent inflation, and a slow-down in the world economy.

The speakers in the meeting advocate for government assistance in the form of incentive programmes, updating import regulations, and enhancing soft lending facilities for dealers and purchasers in order to help the motorcycle industry recover from the current crisis.

The attendees at the general meeting include Shigeru Matsuzaki, managing director and CEO, and Jamal Naser Chowdhury, advisor of Bangladesh Honda Limited; Biplob Kumar Roy, chief executive officer of TVS Auto Bangladesh Limited; Kausar Ahmed, managing director, Rupsha Trading Corporation. Ashraf Shameem, CEO (Corporate Affairs) of Uttara Motors Limited. Mohammad Saiful Islam, General Manager, ACI Motors Limited; Baidday Nath Saha, DGM, Rasel Industries Limited.