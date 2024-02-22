General Insurance Corporation pays tribute to language martyrs

On the occasion of Martyr's Day and International Mother Language Day on 21 February 2024, the Chairman of General Insurance Corporation's Board of Directors Dulal Krishna Saha and Managing Director Mr. Md. Haroon-or-Rashid paid their respects to language martyrs at Central Shahid Minar.

General Insurance Corporation head office and Dhaka zonal office GM, DGM, AGM and all levels of officials and employees were present on the occasion, reads a press release.