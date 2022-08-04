General Insurance Corporation gets taxpayer award

General Insurance Corporation has been recognised by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for its outstanding contribution to the national exchequer.

An event was held in Dhaka to hand over the tax card and crest to General Insurance Corporation representatives on Tuesday (2 August), reads a press release issued in this regard.

General Insurance Corporation GM (finance department) Vivekananda Saha, and AGM (central accounts department) Md Shah Alam received the award on behalf of the company, the release added.

