'Gender Platform Bangladesh' hosts webinar on Preventing Violence Against Women

"Gender Platform Bangladesh" on Thursday organised a webinar titled "Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Girls: Exploring the Current Context & Need for Appropriate Legislation" to observe the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence.

The event also marked the International Day for the Prevention of Violence against Women, observed on 25 November.

Chaired by Karmojibi Nari President Dilnashin Mohsen, Feni-1 lawmaker Shirin Akhtar was present at the webinar as the chief guest, as mentioned in a press release.

President of the National Women Lawyers Association, Salma Ali, delivered the welcome speech, and the Executive Director of Bangladesh Labor Foundation, AKM Ashraf Uddin, presented the concept paper.