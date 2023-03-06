Gemini Seafood Ltd, Lenk Frozen Foods sign agreement to promote sustainable seafood practices

Gemini Seafood Limited (GSFL) and Lenk Frozen Foods (Asia) Co Limited (LENK) signed a collaboration agreement on 5 march to promote seafood practices, expand global market presence, and improve backward linkage.

The agreement was signed at Gemcon Group Corporate Head Office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, reads a press release.

The signing ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from both companies, comprising Heiko Lenk, Managing Director of LENK Frozen Foods (Asia) Co Ltd Kazi Inam Ahmed, Managing Director of GSFL, and GSFL Directors Kazi Anis Ahmed and Kazi Nabil Ahmed.

"We are excited to collaborate with Lenk Frozen Foods (Asia) Co. Ltd to revolutionise the seafood industry with innovative and best practices in Bangladesh," said Kazi Inam Ahmed, managing director of GSFL.

Moreover, LSFL has signed an MoU with ASC for the pilot project of "ASC Group Farmers Certification" in Bangladesh, enabling both LSFL and GSFL to benefit from sustainable seafood practices and become strong contenders in the country's seafood sector.

According to the media release, this collaboration agreement represents the development of sustainable seafood practices in Bangladesh and both teams are dedicated and excited to working together to promote such practices across the value chain.