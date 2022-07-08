Gear Launches ‘Haat Kapao’ Campaign 

Meghna Beverage Limited, a sister concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), is running an Eid-Ul-Adha campaign with their renowned carbonated beverage brand 'Gear'. The campaign titled 'Gear Khao, Haat Kapao' is mainly a caravan-based activation, which has started on Sunday, July 03, 2022 and end on Saturday, 9 July.



As part of the campaign, an exciting gaming activity is incorporated in the caravan-based activation, which is happening around the renowned Qurbani haats inside Dhaka City.

The exciting gaming activity has created a buzz amongst the Gear consumers & audience present at the Qurbani haat. Besides this, the audience can also win an exciting prize, by taking a selfie with Gear in hand from the Qurbani haat, and then posting it in the comment section of the particular post in Gear Official Facebook Page! For the activation update, keep an eye on Gear Official Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/Gear.fresh).



Meghna Beverage Limited expects that the campaign from Gear will win the hearts of carbonated beverage consumers. They are also looking forward to coming up with such exciting campaigns for the consumers in the future.

