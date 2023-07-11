GD Assist launches the first signature store of Aster Pharmacy at Banani

The first signature store of Aster Pharmacy has been formally launched for mass people at Banani Dhaka on 10 May 2023 and was inaugurated by His Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Aster Pharmacy is the leading pharmacy chain in the UAE and India, and the first international pharmacy chain in Bangladesh is being operated by GD Assist Limited in Bangladesh. Concerned high officials from Green Delta and Aster Pharmacy were also present at the formal inaugural ceremony of the flagship store situated at Prasad Trade Centre (6 Kemal Ataturk Avenue) in Banani, Dhaka.

The pharmacy, being the first of its kind in Bangladesh, features a wide range of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, specialized medicines, medical devices, sports pharmacy corner, pet corner, baby and skin care products besides a wide range of lifestyle products.

For ensuring the best-in-class customer experience, the pharmacy also employs A-grade registered pharmacists for patient counselling, medical technologist and paramedics for vaccination and immunization.

GD Assist Limited has partnered with Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, to enter the Bangladesh market with the Aster Pharmacy division.

The press release added that through this signature store of Aster Pharmacy launched at Banani-Dhaka, GD Assist Limited and Aster DM Healthcare aim to provide genuine and reliable pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products as well as apt healthcare services and counselling in Bangladesh.

They also have varied products in the segments of nutrition, baby care, skin care, home healthcare, pet care, sports supplements etc. to serve the healthcare needs of the local population in Bangladesh.

Aster DM Healthcare currently operates 521 pharmacies in India, GCC and Jordan and recorded 9.8 million pharmacy visits in its last financial year. Today, Aster Pharmacy has become a household name and has emerged as the brand of choice amongst pharmacies due to its ease of access and customer-first approach.

GD Assist Limited plans to open and operate a minimum of 25 stores located in high streets, communities and shopping malls of Bangladesh over the period of next three years.

Speaking on the venture, Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said, "Since its inception over three decades ago, Aster Pharmacy has been a one stop solution for medicines and wellness products. We have invested in our care offering and revamped the infrastructure and talent to ensure the best service experience to our customers and continued this endeavor during the pandemic to ensure patient safety and well-being. And now, we are looking to venture into a new market to serve more people and expand our footprint."

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Managing Director of GD Assist, stated, "GD Assist was established with the aspiration to become a prominent one-stop healthcare solution provider. As such, it is our great delight to partake in this new venture with Aster Pharmacy! This partnership is enabling us to step into the new era by introducing world class healthcare products of different segments, which would subsequently provide us the opportunity to cater to the healthcare needs of the people of Bangladesh, on par with international standards."

"With its vast experience over the years and leadership positioning in a number of markets that we operate in, Aster Pharmacy is fast emerging as a global pioneer in Health and Wellness and Integrated Pharmacy Concept. We are delighted to collaborate with GD Assist to launch Aster Pharmacy stores in Bangladesh which would provide the customers a very unique and superior wellness experience," added N S Balasubramanian, CEO of Aster Retail.

Director of GD Assist, Farzanah Chowdhury claimed, "As we venture into this partnership with Aster Pharmacy as their operational partner for Bangladesh, we at GD Assist are determined about setting new standards in the Bangladeshi healthcare products industry by delivering the world class service imbued with the values Aster Pharmacy aided by a wide range of pharmaceutical, healthcare and non-pharmaceutical products and thus we aspire to revolutionize the industry in the coming years!"

Aster Pharmacy started this journey with just one pharmacy in 1989 with a vision to create customer centric and easily accessible friendly pharmacies in every neighborhood that delivers Aster's brand promise "We'll treat you well". In the global scale, Aster Pharmacy works persistently to bring itself closer to its customers so as to fulfill its mission of having an Aster pharmacy in every neighborhood and a knowledgeable Aster pharmacist available for every neighborhood and GD Assist intends to follow through in that aspect in the coming years.