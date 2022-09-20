GD Assist celebrates Malaysian National Day and Malaysia Day 2022

GD Assist, the first healthcare and medical value travel management company in Bangladesh and the official representative of Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) in Bangladesh, has organised an event on the occasion of Malaysian National Day and Malaysia Day 2022.

The event titled "Celebration of Malaysia" was organised on 18 September in Dhaka to observe and celebrate the 65 years of independence of Malaysia as well as to pay homage and respect to the Malaysian spirit, reads a press release.

Haznah Md Hashim, high commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh, was present at the event as the chief guest.

Pham Viet Chien, Vietnamese ambassador to Bangladesh; Sheela Pillai, head of mission, Consulate of the Republic of Singapore in Bangladesh; Maria Tanya B Gaurano, third secretary and vice consul at Embassy of the Republic of Philippines in Bangladesh and Hidayat Atjeh, minister counsellor at Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Bangladesh, also attended the event.

Among others, Nasir Ahmad Choudhury (Chairman, GD Assist), Farzanah Chowdhury (Director, GD Assist), Syed Moinuddin Ahmed (MD, GD Assist) and other high officials of Green Delta family and international diplomat community were also present at the celebration.

Malaysian High Commissioner Haznah Md Hashim highlighted that Malaysia who is the trusted friend of Bangladesh, is also one of the top healthcare travel destinations in the world, offering international-standard medical treatments.

Malaysia's healthcare travel industry, known as "Malaysia Healthcare", has always welcomed healthcare travellers from Bangladesh to receive world-class medical treatment that is easily accessible and affordable, he said.

He also highlighted that Malaysia has evolved as a leading healthcare destination over the years, from being known as Asia's Hidden Jewel to being named Destination of the Year for Healthcare Travel three times in a row from 2015 to 2017, and most recently in 2020, positioned as Asia's Fertility and Cardiology Hub. Today, Malaysia is known as The World's Healthcare Marvel.

Reminiscing his personal experience with world class Malaysian healthcare, Chairman of GD Assist, Nasir Ahmad Choudhury said, "I can strongly attest that Malaysia doesn't only provide world class healthcare at a much reasonable cost, but also treats the patients with utmost care and passion. I was simply at awe seeing how caring and passionate the doctors and healthcare professionals of Malaysia are after I experienced their services first hand."

Director of GD Assist, Farzanah Chowdhury thanked Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) and Malaysian High Commission in Bangladesh for their continued support and shared, "We hope and believe, with partnership of MHTC and support of Malaysian High Commission in Bangladesh, GD Assist would be able to reach new milestones in near future."

While delivering the vote of thanks, MD of GD Assist, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed expressed, "As we honor and celebrate the Malaysian spirit today marking the 65 years of independence of Malaysia, we at GD Assist are hopeful in promoting world class Malaysian healthcare in Bangladesh even further and making Malaysia the most preferred medical value travel destination of Bangladeshi nationals, with partnership of Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) and support of Malaysian High Commission in Bangladesh."

