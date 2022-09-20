GD Assist celebrates Malaysian National Day and Malaysia Day 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
20 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 09:36 pm

Related News

GD Assist celebrates Malaysian National Day and Malaysia Day 2022

TBS Report
20 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 09:36 pm
GD Assist celebrates Malaysian National Day and Malaysia Day 2022

GD Assist, the first healthcare and medical value travel management company in Bangladesh and the official representative of Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) in Bangladesh, has organised an event on the occasion of Malaysian National Day and Malaysia Day 2022. 

The event titled "Celebration of Malaysia" was organised on 18 September in Dhaka to observe and celebrate the 65 years of independence of Malaysia as well as to pay homage and respect to the Malaysian spirit, reads a press release. 

Haznah Md Hashim, high commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh, was present at the event as the chief guest. 

Pham Viet Chien, Vietnamese ambassador to Bangladesh; Sheela Pillai, head of mission, Consulate of the Republic of Singapore in Bangladesh; Maria Tanya B Gaurano, third secretary and vice consul at Embassy of the Republic of Philippines in Bangladesh and Hidayat Atjeh, minister counsellor at Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Bangladesh, also attended the event.

Among others, Nasir Ahmad Choudhury (Chairman, GD Assist), Farzanah Chowdhury (Director, GD Assist), Syed Moinuddin Ahmed (MD, GD Assist) and other high officials of Green Delta family and international diplomat community were also present at the celebration.

Malaysian High Commissioner Haznah Md Hashim highlighted that Malaysia who is the trusted friend of Bangladesh, is also one of the top healthcare travel destinations in the world, offering international-standard medical treatments. 

Malaysia's healthcare travel industry, known as "Malaysia Healthcare", has always welcomed healthcare travellers from Bangladesh to receive world-class medical treatment that is easily accessible and affordable, he said.

He also highlighted that Malaysia has evolved as a leading healthcare destination over the years, from being known as Asia's Hidden Jewel to being named Destination of the Year for Healthcare Travel three times in a row from 2015 to 2017, and most recently in 2020, positioned as Asia's Fertility and Cardiology Hub. Today, Malaysia is known as The World's Healthcare Marvel.

Reminiscing his personal experience with world class Malaysian healthcare, Chairman of GD Assist, Nasir Ahmad Choudhury said, "I can strongly attest that Malaysia doesn't only provide world class healthcare at a much reasonable cost, but also treats the patients with utmost care and passion. I was simply at awe seeing how caring and passionate the doctors and healthcare professionals of Malaysia are after I experienced their services first hand."

Director of GD Assist, Farzanah Chowdhury thanked Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) and Malaysian High Commission in Bangladesh for their continued support and shared, "We hope and believe, with partnership of MHTC and support of Malaysian High Commission in Bangladesh, GD Assist would be able to reach new milestones in near future."

While delivering the vote of thanks, MD of GD Assist, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed expressed, "As we honor and celebrate the Malaysian spirit today marking the 65 years of independence of Malaysia, we at GD Assist are hopeful in promoting world class Malaysian healthcare in Bangladesh even further and making Malaysia the most preferred medical value travel destination of Bangladeshi nationals, with partnership of Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) and support of Malaysian High Commission in Bangladesh."
 

GD Assist / Malaysia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nidrabilash does not incorporate any striking colours or catchy decor elements. It is adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, amidst lush greenery. Photo: Roofliners Studio of Architecture

Nidrabilash: Tying generations through the power of architecture

11h | Habitat
Photo: Reuters

Is the Commonwealth still relevant for Bangladesh? Yes, no and a 'dormant' yes

12h | Panorama
'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

3h | Videos
No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

3h | Videos
Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

3h | Videos
The story of the struggle of our women players

The story of the struggle of our women players

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination