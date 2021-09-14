GBC welcomes new German ambassador in Bangladesh

Photo : German Ambassador (4th from the lest) and his wife (3rd from the left) along with GBC board of trustees

German Business Council (GBC) has welcomed the newly appointed German Ambassador of Bangladesh, HE Achim Tröster yesterday.

Sazzadul Hassan, managing director, BASF Bangladesh and chairman of the board of trustees of GBC paid a courtesy visit to the ambassador at his residence in Dhaka along with other board of trustees' members, read a press release.

Achim Tröster assured his full support and cooperation with GBC mentioning Germany being Bangladesh's largest trading partner in Europe and the second-largest globally.

A dinner was hosted by Bettina Tröster, wife of Achim Tröster after the meeting.