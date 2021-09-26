Gaznobay launches writing competition 'Bizporium'

Global business magazine Gaznobay is introducing a writing competition "Bizporium".

The competition is open for all and will be presented by Swap, powered by MeataHolic, and co-powered by Quantum.ai, said a press release.

Registration process for the competition has begun on 15 September and will continue to go on till 30 September.

The competition will comprise three rounds. The primary round will start from 5 October, the second round will take place on 10 October and the tertiary round, also known to be the final round, will conclude the competition on 15 October.

The winner of the competition will be honored with Tk8,000 and those holding first and second runners up will also be honored with Tk5,000 and Tk2,000. The emerging three writers will get a chance to showcase their work on Gaznobay's official platforms and might win a chance to be on board with the team. All the participants will receive certificates of participation for their presence, the press release added.

The Business Standard is the media partner of the writing competition.

10 Minute School will serve as the knowledge partner of the event. Radio Carnival is serving as the online media partner, Startup Chattogram is the skill development partner of the competition.

Smartifier is serving as the strategic partner and Youth School for Social Entrepreneurs (YSSE) is serving as the youth engagement partner of Bizporium.