Gazipur Metropolitan Police, bKash organise joint workshop on prevention of MFS abuse

To prevent abuse of Mobile Financial Services (MFS), bKash in collaboration with Gazipur Metropolitan Police, recently organised a day-long workshop to raise awareness.

45 Investigation Officers have participated in this workshop titled "Investigation and Prevention of Misuse of Mobile Financial Services" held at Police Commissioner's office. The workshop discussed in detail how to use the information to identify the criminal gangs and bring them to justice.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Mahbub Alam, BPM, PPM (Bar) was present as the Chief Guest at the workshop. Former Additional IGP of Bangladesh Police and Advisor to bKash Dr. Md. Nazibur Rahman, NDC, PHD; A. K. M. Monirul Karim, EVP & HoD, External Affairs, bKash and other senior officials of bKash and Gazipur Metropolitan Police were also present at the workshop.